Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial (FRRVY) on March 30 and set a price target of EUR28.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.20.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrovial with a $33.56 average price target.

Based on Ferrovial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and net profit of $88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.81 billion and had a net profit of $372 million.

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.