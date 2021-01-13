Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on January 11, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT), with a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.15.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on DHT Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and net profit of $50.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.39 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.