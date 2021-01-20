Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT) on January 18 and set a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.15.

The company has a one-year high of $8.68 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, DHT Holdings has an average volume of 2.45M.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.