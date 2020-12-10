Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) on December 8 and set a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6643 out of 7138 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.68.

The company has a one-year high of $57.11 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCEP in relation to earlier this year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

