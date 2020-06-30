Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Carbios SA (COOSF)

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA (COOSF), with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.70.

Leudeville has an average return of 39.8% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1813 out of 6723 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.74.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 5,371.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.