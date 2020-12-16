Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on December 14, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF), with a price target of NOK58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #912 out of 7146 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $6.64 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.