Kepler Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report issued on March 6, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.88, close to its 52-week low of $57.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Infineon, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Hold with an average price target of $88.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $42.12B and has a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.