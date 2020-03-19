Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

In a report released yesterday, Javier Borrachero from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Telekom Austria (TKAGY), with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.55, equals to its 52-week low of $12.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Telekom Austria with a $7.42 average price target.

Based on Telekom Austria’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $48.47 million.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, Macedonia, and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.