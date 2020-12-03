Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Sulzer AG (SULZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Hold rating on Sulzer AG (SULZF) on December 1 and set a price target of CHF70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Nordex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sulzer AG with a $98.41 average price target.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. The company provides pumping solutions; rotating equipment maintenance and services; and separation, reaction, and mixing technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services, which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines; turbocompressors; and generators and motors. The Applicator Systems segment includes products and services for liquid application and mixing technology. The Chemtech segment covers products and services for separation, reaction, and mixing technology. The company was founded by Johann Jakob Sulzer-Neuffert in 1834 and is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland.