Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF), with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #3405 out of 6830 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Hold with an average price target of $50.60, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion and net profit of $411 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.51 billion and had a net profit of $376 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

