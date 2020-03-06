Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hermes International (HESAF), with a price target of EUR700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $727.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5119 out of 6278 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $721.95 average price target, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR530.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $803.02 and a one-year low of $631.20. Currently, Hermes International has an average volume of 64.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches.