Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report issued on November 10, Julien Richer from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF), with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $153.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 35.3% success rate. Richer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Teleperformance, and Elis SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trigano SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.51.

Trigano SA’s market cap is currently $1.97B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.