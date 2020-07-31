Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Total SA (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Total SA (TOT) yesterday and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.39, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on Total SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.58 billion and net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.12 billion and had a net profit of $3.11 billion.

Total SA produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to the end customer. The company operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment develops downstream gas and low carbon electricity as well as the energy efficiency businesses. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining, base petrochemicals, polymer derivatives, the transformation of biomass and the transformation of elastomers. This segment also includes the activities of Trading and Shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes worldwide supply and marketing activities of oil products and services. Total was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.