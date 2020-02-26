Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Commerzbank AG.

Sparebanken Vest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.22.

Based on Sparebanken Vest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.4 million.

Sparebanken Vest engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Market, Retail Market, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities. The company was founded in 1823 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.