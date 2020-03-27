Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released yesterday, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (SNYNF), with a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $112.17 average price target.

Based on Sanofi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.02 billion and GAAP net loss of $10 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.33 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

Sanofi engages in the research, production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Human Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes & cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, together with research, development and production activities. This segment also includes all associates whose activities are related to pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Healthcare segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to those products. The Vaccines segment comprises, for all geographical territories, the commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur, together with research, development and production activities dedicated to vaccines. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.