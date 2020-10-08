Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report issued on October 6, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.38.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.51 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.24 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.45M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

