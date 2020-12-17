Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Nokia (NOK)

In a report issued on December 15, Martin Guri from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOK), with a price target of EUR3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.99.

Nokia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.40.

Nokia’s market cap is currently $22.81B and has a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.53.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

