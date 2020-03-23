Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF) on March 20 and set a price target of EUR14.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.33, equals to its 52-week low of $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #5815 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA with a $13.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.32 and a one-year low of $8.33. Currently, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has an average volume of 117.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, High Street Retail Assets, Shopping Centers, Logistics Assets, and Other.