Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF)

In a report issued on March 29, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF), with a price target of CHF20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Clariant AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.52.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources;Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business. The Catalysis segment develops, manufactures, and sells a catalyst product for the chemical, fuel, and automotive industries. The Natural Resources segment comprises BUs oil and mining services and functional minerals. The Plastics and Coatings segment includes the BUs additives, pigments, and masterbatches. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.