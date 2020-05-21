Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec (CYJBF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.75, equals to its 52-week low of $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Palfinger AG, Sulzer AG, and Nordex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cargotec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.26.

Based on Cargotec’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $858 million and net profit of $11.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $856 million and had a net profit of $30.9 million.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo and load handling solutions. Its product portfolio consists of a wide range of handling equipment and solutions, including services for terminals and distribution centers, spare parts for on-road delivery, and systems for handling marine cargo. Mobile equipment mixed with automation and energy-efficient offerings helps customers integrate different handling processes. Cargotec operates three business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The majority of sales derive from distributing products, but a global network offers services and components. Customers range from small businesses to large national organizations. The company has established customer relationships in Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.