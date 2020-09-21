Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF)

Catie Powers- September 21, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Filippo Prini maintained a Buy rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) on September 17 and set a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.70.

Prini has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Banca Mediolanum SpA.

According to TipRanks.com, Prini is ranked #3482 out of 6936 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banca Mediolanum SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.89.

Based on Banca Mediolanum SpA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $271 million and net profit of $78.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $99.22 million.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

