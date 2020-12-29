Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Lars Devold maintained a Buy rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) on December 16 and set a price target of EUR7.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Banca Mediolanum SpA with a $9.73 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.90 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, Banca Mediolanum SpA has an average volume of 227.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.