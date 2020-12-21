Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD), with a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Hermes International.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.54.

The company has a one-year high of $83.54 and a one-year low of $32.58. Currently, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa has an average volume of 1.76M.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Global Export and Holding Companies. The Global Export and Holding Companies segment includes the global headquarters and the export businesses in other countries. Its brands include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions, such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.