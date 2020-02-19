Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on February 17, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.22, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.