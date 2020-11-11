Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on ams AG (AUKUF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF) on November 6 and set a price target of CHF27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.1% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.31, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on November 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.83 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, ams AG has an average volume of 702.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.