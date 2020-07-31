Kepler Capital Downgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Sell

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.70, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $81.82.

The company has a one-year high of $97.20 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 40.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.