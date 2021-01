Kepler Capital Downgrades Veoneer (VNE) to Sell

In a report issued on January 11, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Veoneer (VNE) to Sell, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.90, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $17.38, a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.00 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 641.2K.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.