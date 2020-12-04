Kepler Capital Downgrades Veoneer (VNE) to Sell

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded Veoneer (VNE) to Sell on December 2 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $15.22.

Veoneer’s market cap is currently $2.28B and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.