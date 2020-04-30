Kepler Capital Downgrades TomTom (TMOAF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital downgraded TomTom (TMOAF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR10.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.31, close to its 52-week low of $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Ingenico Group – GCS, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TomTom with a $10.50 average price target, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TomTom’s market cap is currently $961.6M and has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TomTom NV engages in the design, development, and sale of navigation and mapping products, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer-operate. The Automotive segment sells location-based application components to the automotive customers, such as original equipment manufacturers and tier one head unit vendors. The Enterprise segment serves the non-automotive customers. The Telematics segment provides telematics services and related products to fleet owners including sale and rental of hardware products associated with the services. The Consumer-operate segment offers smart consumer electronics devices in the drive and sports categories, such as portable navigation devices and sports watches. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.