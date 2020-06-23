Kepler Capital Downgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger downgraded TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.54, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and BW Offshore.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.26 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.91 billion and had a net profit of $20.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.