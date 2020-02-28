Kepler Capital Downgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (FTI) received a Hold rating and a EUR20.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.30, close to its 52-week low of $15.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #5558 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $23.88 average price target, which is a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.41 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.