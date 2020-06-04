Kepler Capital Downgrades Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital downgraded Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) to Hold, with a price target of CHF200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $203.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Nestlé SA, and Glanbia.

Swatch Group Bearer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $227.85, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $315.35 and a one-year low of $172.60. Currently, Swatch Group Bearer has an average volume of 167.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components; and sports timing activities. The company was founded by Nicolas Georges Hayek in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.