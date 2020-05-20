Kepler Capital Downgrades Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital downgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 33.9% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Koninklijke Philips, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $43.91 average price target, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.00 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 700.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.