Kepler Capital Downgrades Pharnext SA (PNEXF) to Hold

Pharnext SA (PNEXF) received a Hold rating and a EUR5.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Crossject SA, and Grifols SA.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.07.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Pharnext SA has an average volume of 106.

Pharnext SA is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments targeting neurodegenerative diseases.