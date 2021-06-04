Kepler Capital Downgrades Neste (NTOIY) to Hold

Neste (NTOIY) received a Hold rating and a EUR54.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee on June 2. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.76.

Hodee has an average return of 84.3% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1626 out of 7540 analysts.

Neste has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $43.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.42 and a one-year low of $19.06. Currently, Neste has an average volume of 17.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.