Kepler Capital Downgrades Neste (NTOIY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee downgraded Neste (NTOIY) to Hold on March 8 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.22.

Hodee has an average return of 83.8% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1186 out of 7348 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Hold with an average price target of $64.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Neste’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.14 billion and had a net profit of $933 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.