Kepler Capital Downgrades Neste (NTOIY) to Hold

In a report issued on January 6, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital downgraded Neste (NTOIY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.23.

Hodee has an average return of 93.1% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #2354 out of 7196 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Hold with an average price target of $50.80.

Based on Neste’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $346 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.96 billion and had a net profit of $267 million.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.