Kepler Capital Downgrades Materialise (MTLS) to Sell

In a report released yesterday, Matthias Maenhaut from Kepler Capital downgraded Materialise (MTLS) to Sell, with a price target of $15.49. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.25.

Maenhaut has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Materialise.

According to TipRanks.com, Maenhaut is ranked #2102 out of 6263 analysts.

Materialise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.49.

Materialise’s market cap is currently $859.5M and has a P/E ratio of 1463.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.53.

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.