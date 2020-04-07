Kepler Capital Downgrades Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.7% and a 32.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Hold with an average price target of $18.91.

Infineon’s market cap is currently $18.04B and has a P/E ratio of 19.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.61.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.