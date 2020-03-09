Kepler Capital Downgrades Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold

In a report issued on March 6, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR20.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.83.

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $15.43. Currently, Infineon has an average volume of 114.1K.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.