Kepler Capital Downgrades Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital downgraded Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR20.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 40.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.02.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon’s market cap is currently $26.59B and has a P/E ratio of 27.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.