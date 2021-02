Kepler Capital Downgrades IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF) to Hold on February 1 and set a price target of EUR17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00, equals to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Hermes International, and Adidas.

IMMOFINANZ AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.52.

Based on IMMOFINANZ AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.62 million and net profit of $21.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.09 million and had a net profit of $17.95 million.

IMMOFINANZ AG engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Other. The Austria segment focuses on office standing investments, which include myhive Twin Towers and City Tower Vienna. The Germany segment comprises of Campus Aachen, the FLOAT and TRIVAGO office properties, and the real estate projects in the Gerling Quartier. The Poland segment consists of the Park Postepu, myhive IO-1 and myhive Nimbus Office in Warsaw and the EMPARK; and retail properties namely Tarasy Zamkowe shopping center in Lublin and shopping centers and retail parks under the VIVO! and STOP SHOP brands. The Czech Republic segment includes office properties such as the BB Centrum Gamma and myhive Pankrac House as well as retail properties. The Slovakia segment is composed of retail asset class with the Polus City Center in Bratislava and retail parks under the STOP SHOP brand; and office properties. The Hungary segment refers to the office properties like the myhive Átrium Park and myhive Haller Gardens and retail parks under the STOP SHOP brand. The Romania segment includes office properties like the myhive S-Park and IRIDE Business Park and retail properties like the VIVO! Cluj-Napoca Center and VIVO! Constanta shopping center. The Other segment covers the STOP SHOP retail parks in Slovenia, Serbia, and Croatia; and office property in Zagreb and properties in the other asset class in Turkey. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.