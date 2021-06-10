Kepler Capital Downgrades Guerbet SA (GUERF) to Hold

In a report issued on June 8, David Evans from Kepler Capital downgraded Guerbet SA (GUERF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quantum Genomics, Innate Pharma, and Crossject SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Guerbet SA with a $42.61 average price target.

Guerbet SA’s market cap is currently $734.9M and has a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.20.

Guerbet is a healthcare company that manufactures and markets medical imaging contrast agents destined for diagnostic purposes. Its products include medical imaging contrast products for x-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound imaging and for nuclear medicine. The company markets its products under the brand names such as Xenetix, Hexabrix, Optiray, Oxilan, Telebrix, Lipiodol, Dotarem, Endorem, Artirem, Lumirem, and Lipiodol. It derives the majority of its revenue from the sale of magnetic resonance imaging.