Kepler Capital Downgrades Glanbia (GLAPF) to Hold

Glanbia (GLAPF) received a Hold rating and a EUR11.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox on May 31. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.80, equals to its 52-week high of $16.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Nestlé SA, and Emmi AG.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.93.

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $4.89B and has a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.