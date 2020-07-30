Kepler Capital Downgrades Ferrovial (FRRVY) to Sell

Kepler Capital analyst Kepler Capital downgraded Ferrovial (FRRVY) to Sell on December 19 and set a price target of EUR23.67. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ferrovial with a $25.90 average price target.

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.