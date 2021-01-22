Kepler Capital Downgrades Ferrari (RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (RACE) received a Hold rating and a EUR190.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on January 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.14, close to its 52-week high of $233.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.27, which is a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $888 million and net profit of $171 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $915 million and had a net profit of $168 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.