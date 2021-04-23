Kepler Capital Downgrades Ferrari (RACE) to Hold

In a report issued on April 21, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Ferrari (RACE) to Hold, with a price target of EUR185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $213.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.02, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR185.00 price target.

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $262 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $928 million and had a net profit of $168 million.

Italy-based Ferrari NV designs, manufactures and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.