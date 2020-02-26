Kepler Capital Downgrades EON SE (EONGY) to Hold

EON SE (EONGY) received a Hold rating and a EUR10.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Centrica, and ENGIE SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EON SE with a $11.96 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, EON SE has an average volume of 107.9K.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.