Kepler Capital Downgrades EON SE (EONGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker downgraded EON SE (EONGY) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.94, close to its 52-week high of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 31.8% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Centrica, and ENGIE SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EON SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.24.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, EON SE has an average volume of 116.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.