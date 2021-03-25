Kepler Capital Downgrades Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) to Hold on March 23 and set a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.00, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 59.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Hold with an average price target of $79.17, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dialog Semiconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $386 million and GAAP net loss of $19.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $68.2 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Read More on DLGNF: